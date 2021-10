Forecast

It will be a windy morning and early afternoon for the area Sunday. Expect winds from the West at 40 mph. Temps will cool down a bit behind a cold front. Highs expected to be in the upper 70's.

Stronger winds are expected Tuesday as gusts hit around 50 mph from the SW/W behind another cold front. This next front will drop our highs in the low to mid-70s' by Wednesday.