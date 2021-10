Forecast

Strong winds will arrive Tuesday out ahead of a Pacific Cold front. Gusts are expected to hit 50 mph or so with some blowing dust and sand in spots. The strongest winds will affect the folks out in the NE/E side of town. The winds will gradually decrease later in the evening and at night.

Temps will cool down behind a cold front that passes in the evening. Temps will cool to the upper 60's and low 70's for highs Wednesday.