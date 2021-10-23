StormTrack Weather: Winds pick up Saturday afternoon with calmer conditions for the week ahead

El Paso, Texas-- Expect a windy start to the weekend. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph are expected this afternoon between 1 p.m. and lasting till 7 p.m.

East El Paso will feel the strongest gusts as winds push in from the west. Afternoon highs are expected to remain in the mid to lower 80s with temperatures dipping down to the lower 60s overnight.

Much calmer conditions are expected Sunday and for the start of the work week as well.

A cold front will push through Tuesday and pick up our winds yet again and drop down temperatures to the upper 70s for the rest of the week.

