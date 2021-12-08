ABC-7 First Alert: Coldest air of the season moves in along with winds and rain

Good Morning! An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for changes that will arrive Thursday and impact your weekend forecast. Rain chances will increase Thursday night along with a chance for mountain snow showers.

A cold front will increase winds Thursday and Friday between 40 to 45 mph, strongest along the eastern slopes. The rain will move out just in time for the weekend so it will be dry and cooler.

You will need a jacket for the UTEP and NMSU graduation ceremonies, temperatures will only reach the 50s. The low temperatures will drop below or near freezing this weekend. As of now, it looks like El Paso could see the first freeze of the season Sunday morning with temperatures reaching 27 degrees.