Weekend changes with colder air, some wind and rain chances

Friday looks good with Partly Sunny skies and light winds. Colder air arrives behind a cold front early Saturday kicking up the winds on the west side of town along with some rain chances later Saturday and early Sunday AM. There will be a slight chance for snow primarily in our eastern counties of Hudspeth and Culberson late Saturday and Sunday AM. I can't rule out a flake or so of snow in El Paso by Sunday AM if the temps can drop a bit more than the forecast low of 36.