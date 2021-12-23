ABC-7 First Alert: Gusty winds expected Christmas Eve

El Paso, Texas- Santa is going to need to buckle up when flying over the Borderland! Gusty winds will rock the area for Christmas Eve.

Today: Winds will be from the southwest around 10-20 MPH. Afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

Christmas Eve: Winds will start relatively calm for the first part of the morning. By mid-morning, we'll see wind gusts around 25-30 MPH. Current weather models are indicating those winds will get even stronger by the afternoon. Potentially gusting around 50-55 MPH. A high wind watch has been put in place for the Sacramentos and Gilas.