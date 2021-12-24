Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Damaging winds expected for Christmas Eve

El Paso, Texas- High winds could potentially hinder your Christmas Eve travel plans. Multiple weather warnings and advisories have been put in place across the Borderland.

A wind advisory is in place for Doña Ana, El Paso, Hudspeth, and Culberson Counties. Southwest winds will be sustained around 25-35 MPH, with gusts around 55 MPH.

Loose objects, tree limbs could be blown down. Areas of blowing dust are also possible in the afternoon which could reduce visibilities to 3 to 5 miles.

High Wind Warning is in place for our area mountains. Forecast wind speeds will range from 35-45 MPH and gusts could reach 70 MPH.

Blowing dust will be possible along with damage to outdoor decorations and structures.



    

    
