ABC-7 First Alert: Rainy Friday with strong winds late in day

Rain tracks NE across the area Friday with slick roads. Most rain should be on the light to moderate side with anticipation of .20-.60" of total rainfall by Saturday PM. The winds will pick up later in the day with gusts around 35 mph out of the W/NW late in the day and night. Snow is expected to develop in the Sacramento mountains and the Gila with gusty winds later in the day as well.

Colder air arrives over the weekend with highs below average in the upper 40's and low 50's. Wind gusts to 50 mph expected Saturday. Those winds will make it feel quite a bit colder as well so bundle up.