Winds up a bit Tuesday; slight rain chance

Wind gusts will hit around 30 mph Tuesday for the east side of town. Along with the winds, there will be a slight chance for rain at about 10%. Most of the rain should generally be light - less than .10" at best.

Cold front arrives later Wednesday with low-end winds for the west side of town very late Wednesday and Thursday AM. Peak gusts around 30 mph. Colder air moves in behind the front with temps falling to the upper 40's and low 50's Thursday.