ABC-7 First Alert: Cold front brings much colder air and winds to the Borderland

A strong cold front arrives later tonight and will kick the winds up on the west side of town primarily along with some much colder air. Temps will only hit around 45 degrees or so. The winds will kick to around 40 mph for the west side of town making it feel even colder. There will be a slight chance for some light rain or a few snow flurries in the morning. Not expecting snowfall accumulation in El Paso.

Temps briefly warm a bit for Friday then another shot of colder air for the weekend.