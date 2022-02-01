ABC-7 First Alert: First rain, then getting very cold with snow

It will start off fairly mild with some isolated rain showers Wednesday. Then we just wait for the cold front to move in late Wednesday and early Thursday to change the rain over to snow. Thursday will be very cold with highs not getting over 32 degrees so all the precipitation we see will be in the form of snow - likely around 1-2" inches possible.

The snow will end Thursday afternoon with the cold air hanging around through Saturday morning. Temps should stay in the low to mid 30's for highs; mid and upper teens for lows. 40's arrive by Saturday.