ABC-7 First Alert: Snow? How much? Depends on what model you go with.

Weather computer models are trying to get a handle on how much snow we could see. It all depends on the extent of cold air and IF the moisture will be around when it gets cold enough. Some indications that we could see some snow but perhaps on the lighter side.

It will certainly be very cold. It doesn't look like we will make it past 32 degrees. Some breezes will make it feel even colder early Thursday - wind chills perhaps could be in the teens and single digits.

What snow we see will end by mid-morning Thursday. Sunshine returns for a full day Friday with temps in the mid and upper 30s.