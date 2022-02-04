ABC-7 First Alert Continues: Another brutally cold start for your Saturday morning

Expect very cold temps to start off the morning Saturday. You will witness single digits and teens so be sure a drip those faucets until around 10 am tomorrow when we see those temps on the rise. It's also a good idea to open your sink cabinets to allow the warm house temperature to circulate around the cold and hot water pipes.

Highs tomorrow will climb to the mid and upper 40's with lots of sunshine.

Temps will slowly increase through Sunday and early next week. Sunday's lows will be warmer with overnight lows in the lower 20's and highs in the lower 50's.