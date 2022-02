Temps will be a little warmer by Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 20's. Lots of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the mid and upper 50's with light winds.

Winds pick up a bit for Thursday with gusts around 30 mph for the west side of town. Stronger winds arrive Saturday morning for the west side with gusts around 35 mph. Temps will be a little cooler with highs in the low to mid 50's.