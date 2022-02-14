StormTRACK Weather: Warm and sunny Valentine’s Day

El Paso, Texas- A beautiful afternoon is on tap for the Borderland. Only seems fitting for this year's Valentine's Day holiday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine on tap. Winds will be from the south/southwest around 5-10 MPH.

The mercury will continue to rise tomorrow with highs in the mid-70s. However, the winds also crank up. Forecasting them 25-30 MPH and even stronger in the area mountains around 30-40 MPH.

A cold front dives in Wednesday night which will increase rain chances to 10% and cool our temps by mid-week.