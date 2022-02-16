Winds gradually weaken, but colder air with wind chills persist

Winds cranked up today as we've been talking about since last week and thus issued that ABC-7 First Alert Monday. Gusts peaked around 60 mph with reduced visibility due to blowing dust and sand. The winds will gradually weaken tonight and overnight but colder air behind a cold front will make those winds have a bite so bundle up.

Temps will be cooler tomorrow with highs in the mid 50's but much less wind. The weekend looks good.