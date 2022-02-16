Skip to Content
Winds gradually weaken, but colder air with wind chills persist

Winds cranked up today as we've been talking about since last week and thus issued that ABC-7 First Alert Monday. Gusts peaked around 60 mph with reduced visibility due to blowing dust and sand. The winds will gradually weaken tonight and overnight but colder air behind a cold front will make those winds have a bite so bundle up.

Temps will be cooler tomorrow with highs in the mid 50's but much less wind. The weekend looks good.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

