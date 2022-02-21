ABC-7 First Alert Continues: More fierce wind and potential dust Wednesday

It certainly was a nasty day Monday afternoon with all that blowing dust and sand along with reduced visibility to just 1 mile and less across the city. Wind gusts cranked to around 50 mph and then began to diminish just after 4:30 pm.

Another windy day for Tuesday but wind gusts should be down around 35 mph from the SW.

Stronger winds arrive again for Wednesday with gusts around 50 mph and more blowing dust and sand expected. A cold front will arrive late Wednesday and early Thursday with temps dropping to the low and mid '50s.