StormTRACK Weather: Much calmer day ahead of next system

El Paso, Texas- High pressure begins to build over the area for a brief moment. This will allow much calmer weather ahead of our next weather system.

Today's forecast is a near picture-perfect day. Plenty of sunshine is on tap, calm winds with afternoon highs reaching the low-to-mid 70s.

Our next weather system will approach the area tomorrow. This will allow westerly winds to strengthen to about 30-35 MPH. Patchy blowing dust will be possible as this system works its way through the Borderland.