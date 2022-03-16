StormTRACK Weather: Gusty winds are expected this afternoon

El Paso, Texas- After a quiet weather day yesterday, much of the morning will be the same. However, big changes to the forecast arrive by this afternoon.

Most areas across the Borderland will see light breezes for the majority of the morning. Winds coming from the south around 5-10 MPH.

This afternoon those winds shift to a westerly direction. They'll also strengthen in speed around 10-20 MPH. Wind gusts could reach 30-35 MPH for areas facing east of the area mountains.

With it being so dry, there's the potential of seeing some patchy blowing dust across the lowlands.