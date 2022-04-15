Warm with occasional breezes on your Good Friday

El Paso, Texas- Our warming trend continues into the Easter holiday weekend. Plus, we'll see light to breezy winds this afternoon and very dry conditions.

Afternoon temperatures will be around 5 degrees warmer than Thursday. Highs in the mid-80s for much of the Borderland.

Winds will come from the west to the southwest between 15 to 20 mph.

High clouds will be moving in from the south covering most of the area by the afternoon.

Outdoor burning is not recommended today as a Red Flag Warning is in place beginning at 9 a.m.