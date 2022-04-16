ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Eggsellent Easter Sunday

Hello all and happy holiday weekend! Do you love Easter? Because I do! Today has certainly been splendid and tomorrow is going to be spectacular too. The clouds are moving out, sunshine is coming back, and your Easter Sunday will be a sunny, warm, and light wind day.

We are looking at a high of 86 degrees, winds around the 10 mph mark, and sunny skies! I don't know how much better it could be! Monday through Wednesday, we are looking at the first 90-degree days of the year...that is over 10 degrees above the climo norm this time of year.

Winds will become a factor later on this week. As of now we are looking at a breezy Tues/Weds, and a windy Friday. Of course, the windspeeds will change over time, so we will let you know if they reach the First Alert level...(Friday could be a possibility). Overall, enjoy your holiday weekend and let me know if you found my Easter Egg in my forecast!