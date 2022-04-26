Severe large hail and heavy rains hit parts of El Paso

A severe thunderstorm clobbered Santa Teresa and portions of El Paso's Westside Tuesday night. The storm moved up from Chihuahua and moved NE through places like Canutillo, Anthony TX, Anthony NM, and then through Chaparral while weakening. Hail covered the ground looking like a winter storm passed by.

Numerous reports of damage quickly spread. Severe hail from quarter to golf-ball size was common causing damage to skylights, car windshields and numerous vehicles that were caught in the storm.