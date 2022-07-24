Skip to Content
today at 5:50 PM
ABC-7 First Alert: High storm chances through Tuesday

Howdy ya'll and happy Sunday! There hasn't been a ton of rain in the El Paso region this afternoon. It was painfully close though, right on the border of El Paso and Hudspeth counties. However, I do think a wave of energy will be moving in from the west that will bring us greater storm chances through the next several hours, but especially around 8-11 PM tonight.

Where these storms develop, you can expect heavy downpours, slick roads, gusty winds, lightning and maybe even some small hail. That will be the case for all of the thunderstorms that form this week. On that note, we will keep solid rain chances every day through next weekend.

Our temperatures will be feeling more typical of this time of year in the mid to low 90s. Finally some relief from both the triple-digit heat and dry conditions. Lets go rain!

Katie Frazier

Katie Frazier is an ABC-7 meteorologist and reporter.

