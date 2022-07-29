Slight storm chances over the weekend; still hot and humid
Chance of storms over the weekend at 10-20%. Temps will hang out in the mid and upper 90's.
It appears our rain chances go up by mid-week next week with a little cooler temps.
Chance of storms over the weekend at 10-20%. Temps will hang out in the mid and upper 90's.
It appears our rain chances go up by mid-week next week with a little cooler temps.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.