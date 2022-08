El Paso tied a record high Monday with 104 degrees. We now stand at 29 triple-digit days - last year we had 20. We average 24 triples each year in El Paso. The hottest temperature we've had so far has been 108 which occurred July 20th.

Temps will begin to cool down a bit as we bring in added clouds and a bit more moisture Wednesday through Friday. Rain chances climb to around 30-40%.