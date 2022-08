Storm coverage will spread a little bit more across the El Paso area later Wednesday and Thursday with a 30% chance of storms. Temps are expected to drop a couple of degrees with highs in the upper 90's both Wednesday and Thursday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.