Skip to Content
Forecast
By
New
Published 5:25 AM

StormTRACK Weather: Monsoonal moisture continues to fuel thunderstorms this afternoon

Baron

El Paso, Texas- After strong thunderstorms moved across Hudspeth county; a lot of the ground is heavily saturated and we're expecting another round of thunderstorms this afternoon, which could lead to flooding across poor drainage areas.

A lot of today's precipitation chances will develop in the higher terrain and then move down to the lower elevations. I believe we'll see about a 30% chance of thunderstorms developing across Las Cruces and El Paso. High temperatures today will top off in the low-90s.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast

Andres Valle

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content