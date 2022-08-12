StormTRACK Weather: Monsoonal moisture continues to fuel thunderstorms this afternoon

El Paso, Texas- After strong thunderstorms moved across Hudspeth county; a lot of the ground is heavily saturated and we're expecting another round of thunderstorms this afternoon, which could lead to flooding across poor drainage areas.

A lot of today's precipitation chances will develop in the higher terrain and then move down to the lower elevations. I believe we'll see about a 30% chance of thunderstorms developing across Las Cruces and El Paso. High temperatures today will top off in the low-90s.