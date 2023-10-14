Eclipse Weather: What to expect today

Good morning and happy Saturday! Today's high is forecasted to reach 84 degrees, but all eyes are on the annular eclipse.

We anticipate partly cloudy skies during the eclipse, with scattered clouds potentially obstructing the view in some locations. Nevertheless, there's still a good chance of enjoying this event.

The primary focus is the eclipse, with satellite images showing a band of mid and high clouds over Arizona, gradually shifting eastward in the morning hours.

While high clouds should allow for filtered sunshine, mid-level clouds could pose challenges for viewing. Overcast skies are not expected.

As for the rest of the week, zonal flow will transform into a westward ridge, resulting in warmer temperatures, peaking on Wednesday.

A trough moving southward across the Plains will introduce a cold front on Thursday, briefly cooling temperatures and bringing breezy winds.

So, enjoy the eclipse today, and stay tuned for the evolving weather patterns in the week ahead.