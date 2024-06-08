Skip to Content
ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Heat wave continues in the Borderland, chance of showers for the next few days

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat in the Borderland. We will get up to 104. Luckily today we have more cloud cover compared to yesterday. This will keep us cooler.

We are tracking a few showers and thunderstorms in the Borderland for the next few days, with these we can see gusty outflows that could cause a dust storm similar to what we saw yesterday.

It will be a bit cooler tomorrow with a high of 100. Then the heat will return around the middle of the work week. 

