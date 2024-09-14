Skip to Content
ABC-7 Storm Track: Rain chances will increase daily, temps will remain above-normal

There's a slight chance for rain today in the Borderland. We tied the daily record-high that was set in 1918 in El Paso. We rose to 98.

The Borderland will experience increasing rain chances daily. Rain chances will be higher north and west of the Borderland, but rain chances will be areawide on Monday.

The moisture is from Tropical Storm Ileana. The storm is located near Baja California in the Gulf of California moving to the north at 6 miles per hour. This tropical storm will stay away from the Borderland and bring a lot of rain to Arizona, but it will bring a few showers and thunderstorms to the area this coming week.

Likewise, we will begin this week with above-normal temperatures, but then temperatures will trend down to around normal temps.

