ABC-7 Storm Track: Slight chance of rain tomorrow, drying out and warming up this week

Today, we are expected to rise into the mid-90s. Likewise, tomorrow will be a little bit of the same temperature-wise.

We continue to watch the tropics! As Post Tropical-Cyclone Ileana moves slowly to the northwest in the Gulf of California, it will move into Arizona, but some of the moisture may bring us rain chances tomorrow and Tuesday. Monday will be the best day for rain.

For the rest of the week, things will dry out and warm back up to above-normal temperatures in the Borderland.