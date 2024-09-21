ABC-7 StormTrack: First Day of Fall will feel like fall

Good afternoon to the Borderland! We will experience above-normal temperatures across the area, I'm forecasting a high of 95.

Tomorrow morning a backdoor cold front will arrive in the Borderland, bringing daytime temperatures to the mid-80s and nighttime temperatures down to the 60s. Likewise tomorrow and Monday, it will remain dry, and then rain chances east of the Rio Grande will increase by mid-next week. This will be very short-lived.

Things will gradually warm up slightly above normal for the rest of the week.