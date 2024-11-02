ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Chance for precipitation in the Borderland, much cooler this coming week

We are tracking a storm system that will bring breezy winds and chances for rain in the Lowlands and mountain snow. For today, I am forecasting a high of 78 with a nighttime low in the 50s.

Here's the weather setup, a strong Pacific low will sweep through the Borderland bringing mountain snow and lower elevation rain. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sacramento Mountains above 7500 ft elevation This will go into effect Sunday evening and will expire Monday afternoon. Light snow accumulations are possible.

Likewise, our best chances for rain in the Lowlands will be Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

Behind that system, winds will kick up on Monday. Winds could be up to 30 miles per hour, a cold front will then arrive Monday evening. For Election Day, it will be much cooler. We will start the day in the 30s and 40s and top out in the 60s.

The rest of the week temperatures will be below and around average. Another cold front will close out the end of the week.