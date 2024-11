We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the blowing dust, winds, and showers. We are tracking a strong storm system that will bring us rain today, winds tomorrow, and much cooler conditions for Tuesday. I am today, forecasting a high of 71 with a low of 49.

A strong upper level low is bringing rain today, behind this trough it will be windy. Likewise, after the winds a Pacific cold front will cool things down for Election Day.