ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Remaining above-normal this weekend, a quiet Thanksgiving week

We are on track for a nice and quiet weekend in the Borderland. Today, I am forecasting a high of 72 and a low of 45 in El Paso. Tomorrow will be similar to today, but it will be breezy.

Here's the weather breakdown for Thanksgiving week: A weak cold front will roll into the Borderland, briefly cooling it down to the 60s. Then temperatures will return to above normal, with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the mid-40s until Thanksgiving Day. We are tracking a cooldown on Thanksgiving Day, and temperatures will return to normal, with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the 40s.