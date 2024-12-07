Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Fall-like weather this weekend, possible first freeze Wednesday

Published 3:58 PM

Good afternoon to the Borderland. We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for windy and chilly weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. This may be our first freeze of the season. 

Today through Monday, it will feel very fall-like. It will be windy on Monday before our cold front arrives in the Borderland. Wind gusts could be up to 35 miles per hour. After Monday, a cold front will drop into the area bringing temperatures down as low as 28 degrees.

At the end of the week, temperatures will warm up again.

JAELIN LEWIS
