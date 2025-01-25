ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Nice weekend, cooler end of work week ahead with a slight chance of snow

This weekend is looking a lot nicer compared to last weekend. Daily highs are expected to be in the 60s with lows in the 30s! It will remain the same for the next few days.

A storm system will bring cooler air at the end of the work week. Likewise, this same system that may bring a chance for snow on Wednesday and Thursday. Models are not in agreement on where the moisture will pass or if it will be cold enough to snow.