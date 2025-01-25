Skip to Content
ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Nice weekend, cooler end of work week ahead with a slight chance of snow

KVIA
By
Published 4:10 PM

This weekend is looking a lot nicer compared to last weekend. Daily highs are expected to be in the 60s with lows in the 30s! It will remain the same for the next few days.

A storm system will bring cooler air at the end of the work week. Likewise, this same system that may bring a chance for snow on Wednesday and Thursday. Models are not in agreement on where the moisture will pass or if it will be cold enough to snow.

JAELIN LEWIS
weather

Jaelin Lewis

