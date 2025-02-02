ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Warming trend continues, near-record highs this week

The warming trend continues in the Borderland, daily highs will be well above-normal.

This same warming trend will continue for the next several days where we could see temperatures near record high this coming tomorrow through Thursday.

An upper-level ridge will slowly move and build over the Desert Southwest will cause temperatures to warm in the next few days. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

No precipitation is expected for this week or next week. Likewise, this warm weather will continue into Valentine's Week.





