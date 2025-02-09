ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Looking nice for the Super Bowl, near record-high today

Good afternoon! We are tracking near record-high temps in the Borderland... again. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

This will continue for the next few days, but a cool down is coming. A storm system will bring much cooler conditions to the Borderland around the middle of the work week. By Valentine's Day, we will drop down to more normal temperatures for this time of the year.

No rain is expected for the next several days!