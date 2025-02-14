ABC-7 First Alert: Windy and dusty conditions expected for Valentine’s Day, patchy blowing dust persists into tomorrow

We are under a First Alert for the windy, dusty Valentine's Day in the Borderland. The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a Blowing Dust Advisory for much of the Borderland until 8 PM. Low visibility and wind gusts up to 55 mph are expected. The southwesterly winds will persist into the evening hours, but don't let that spoil your plans for Valentine's Day.

Tomorrow, winds will turn out of the northwest. Patchy blowing dust and winds up to 35 mph will be possible throughout the day. These winds will be much cooler than today's.