Forecast

ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Cool northwestern winds continue in the Borderland, winds will slow later this evening

Windy conditions will continue in the Borderland until this evening. So far, we have seen wind gusts up to 45 mph in El Paso and 32 mph in Las Cruces. Compared to yesterday's winds, these winds are cooler northwesterly winds ahead of a cold front.

Tomorrow will be a lot calmer with cooler air in place. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 30s, but this will be short-lived because Monday and Tuesday will be much warmer. Monday, highs could rise to the mid-70s.

