ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Calm conditions today, warm President’s Day expected and a windy Tuesday

Published 4:39 PM

Today, El Paso's temperature rose to 64, which is normal for this time of year.

This week the Borderland will experience a bit of a spring-like pattern.

Tomorrow, temperatures will be above normal ahead of another system.

Likewise, Tuesday will be windy with gusts up to 40 mph and patchy blowing dust is possible.

A backdoor cold front will arrive Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing seasonal temperatures to the Borderland. These temperatures will persist through the rest of the week, but by Saturday temperatures will rise into the 70s.

JAELIN LEWIS
