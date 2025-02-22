ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Nice cool weekend in the Borderland, but the end of February is looking warm

The Borderland is looking nice, quiet and cool this weekend. We are expected to rise into the 60s with nighttime lows in the 30s.

We are going to see daily highs rise into the upper 70s and 80s by Tuesday. A weak back door cold front will arrive Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, but the temperature drop will be very subtle because by Friday, we will immediately rise back into the mid to upper 70s to close out the month of February.