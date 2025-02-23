ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Warming trend begins today, near record-highs Tuesday and Wednesday

Today is the beginning of a warming trend. Today's forecasted highs will be in the 70s, which is above normal for this time of the year.

We are tracking near record highs this week. Tuesday and Wednesday's forecasted highs are expected to rise into the 80s. Likewise, Tuesday and Wednesday's record high is 83 degrees.

These warm temperatures are ahead of a backdoor cold front, which is expected to arrive on Thursday. This cooldown will be very short-lived because temperatures will rise into the mid- to upper 70s by next weekend.

Looking two weeks from now, we will continue to see above-normal temperatures and not much rain in the forecast.