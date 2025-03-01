ABC-7 First Alert: Gusts up to 55 mph for the beginning of the week, dusty conditions may last until Tuesday evening

We are under a First Alert for the gusty and dusty conditions on Monday and Tuesday. Today, we saw nice conditions in the Borderland, El Paso had a high of 79 with a low of 43. These warm temperatures will continue this week in the Borderland!

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of the area. The warning will go into effect at 11 A.M. Monday morning and will last until 8 P.M. Very dry, warm, and gusty winds up to approximately 60 mph are possible along with dry vegetation. These conditions could lead to an outdoor fire starting. Likewise with the gusty winds, there will be patchy blowing dust.

Here's the weather setup for the week... we will experience a very active spring-like pattern where we could see 3 storm systems.

The first system is currently near the Four Corners of America and will bring "cooler" temperatures to the area on Sunday, winds will be around 40 mph.

On Monday, system number two will be the wildest out of the three. The upper-level low will pass north of the area and we will be southern (windy) end of it. Wind gusts could be up to 60 mph and likely, dusty... Behind this system, it will be cool and breezy with winds out of the northwest.

Now fast-forward to the system at the latter end of the week, Thursday and Friday will possibly be windy... again. We may continue our First Alert for this round of winds!