ABC-7 First Alert: High winds expected tomorrow in the Borderland, gusts between 65-70 mph

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the gusty winds tomorrow. The winds are currently picking up in the Borderland, we are expected to see wind gusts around 40 mph today. Tomorrow, wind gusts could be between 60-70 mph starting at noon.

I recommend to secure your loose objects today because these strong winds could blow down trees and power lines and blow around loose objects like trampolines and lawn chairs. Likewise, widespread power outages are expected and travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Blowing dust is expected as well.

Because of the winds, the National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a High Wind Warning which will go into effect tomorrow afternoon until 8 P.M. for Dona Ana, El Paso, and Otero Counties. This includes Eastern Black Range Foothills, Sacramento Mountains, Tularosa Basin and White Sands.

Likewise, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for tomorrow for high winds, dry conditions and vegetation, and warm temperatures.