ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Tracking showers this afternoon in the Borderland, looking nice for Sunday

today at 3:00 PM
Published 2:57 PM

We are tracking cooler weather and light rain in the Borderland. Some parts may have seen an array of scattered showers including rain, snow, sleet, and graupel. Accumulations are expected to be very light.

This chances will begin to decrease as we go into the evening hours. After the system moves out of the area, conditions will be quiet with highs below normal Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday going into Wednesday, the winds will pick up.

Likewise, Thursday going into Friday we will see windy conditions again.

