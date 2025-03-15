ABC-7 First Alert: Cold and windy with rain and snow showers continue in the Borderland, windy conditions expected Tuesday

Our First Alert continues in the Borderland for today's cold winds with rain and snow showers. Winds are expected to be up to 45 mph with blowing dust. The National Weather Service has issued a Blowing Dust Advisory for Southern Dona Ana and Western El Paso Counties including El Paso and Las Cruces until 6 PM today. Scattered showers will continue this afternoon and will drop off in the evening hours. Likewise, winds are expected to calm this evening.

Tomorrow is looking much calmer, highs in the upper 60s. Monday is looking much nicer with highs in the 80s. For our First Alert on Tuesday, we are expecting 50 mph winds out of the southwest with blowing dust.