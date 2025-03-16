ABC-7 First Alert: Nice and warmer weather for today and Monday, tracking a gusty and dusty Tuesday

We are tracking beautiful and warmer weather today and tomorrow. High of 67 for today with mostly calm conditions. Tomorrow we will see low-end winds up to 30 mph and highs in the 80s.

For our First Alert on Tuesday, we are tracking southwesterly winds with gusts up to 60 mph and blowing dust. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for much of the Borderland for the strong winds as well. Tuesday afternoon winds will be out of the southwest which will be ahead of a cold front. Once the cold front passes Tuesday evening, winds will remain strong but out of the northwest.

The winds will calm Wednesday and it will be cooler. This cooldown will be short-lived... this weekend the Borderland will warm back up into the 70s and 80s.