ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Tracking nice, warm, and breezy weekend weather in the Borderland

It is finally Friday in the Borderland and I am tracking nice weekend weather! We are on track for highs in the 70s and 80s today with light winds. If you are planning to do any Friday outings, nighttime lows will drop into the upper 40s.

For your Saturday, we are tracking warm and breezy conditions, highs are expected to be in the 80s with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour. These are favorable conditions for fire weather, especially in the Sacramento and Capitan Mountains. The National Weather Service has a Red Flag Warning for these areas until 8 PM tomorrow.

Here's the weather set up for the next several days... A weak disturbance will bring a westerly flow to the region which will cause fairly warm and breezy to windy conditions for your Saturday. This disturbance will bring a very weak cool front to the area. Then, an upper-level ridge will stretch across the Desert Southwest Monday into Tuesday which will cause daily highs to be up 15 degrees above normal (highs in the upper 80s). Wednesday going into Thursday, a low pressure system will swing to the south of the Borderland, causing a southeasterly flow of moisture which will bring a chance for isolated showers. Some of these may be thunderstorms.